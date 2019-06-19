Kenneth William Mitchell, 45, of Winchester passed peacefully surrounded by his family, Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born October 24, 1973 in Jackson, Michigan the son of Roger and Helen “Midge” Byrne Mitchell.
He was married to Keena Wertz Mitchell for 17 years.
Kenneth worked for RCD Electrical and Firestone. He was a member of the Local Moose Lodge and attended meetings throughout the Valley.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and wood-working. He was also a car and motorcycle enthusiast.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his children, Kyle Mitchell of Winchester and Shawna Fogle and her fiancé, Brian Piper of Baltimore; grandchildren, Kai Begley, and AyeLyn Fogle; sister, Patricia Strother and her husband, Raymond of Winchester, and nieces, Sierra and Ava Strother.
A Celebration of his Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Fellowship Bible Church 3217 Middle Road in Winchester officiated by Pastor Charlie Spencer.
Friends will be received at 10:00 a.m. in the church.
Interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to the Tommy Dick Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 128 Clearbrook, VA 22624.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Julius and Faye
