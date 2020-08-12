Kent Wright Dittmer, 82, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Woodstock, Virginia.
Kent was born on January 7, 1938, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of the late Mary Pauline and Earl Charles Dittmer. He was a 1960 graduate of Knox College with a degree in Theater and Psychology. Shortly thereafter, Kent joined the Navy and spent six years in Japan and Taiwan. In 1968, he joined the Army as a federal employee, and moved to Vietnam. There he met his wife Lee, and they were married in 1970. Together they traveled the globe, and lived in Chicago, Illinois; Frankfurt, Germany; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and ultimately made their home in Winchester, Virginia. Kent retired in 1997 as Chief of the Operating Personnel Office, with the US Army Corp of Engineers in Washington DC.
He enjoyed traveling in his younger years, and took great pleasure in experiencing different cultures, which ultimately formed his personal perspective of the world. Kent enjoyed politics and volunteered on numerous local and national campaigns. He was an avid reader, appreciated technology, and loved learning new things. He was fond of taking the long way home, always stopped to appreciate a good view, and never said "no" to homemade pie.
Surviving with his wife is his daughter, Nancy Scully (David) of McLean, Virginia; grandchildren, Page Scully and Samuel Scully both of McLean, Virginia; son, Steven Dittmer of Chicago, Illinois; sister, Dr. Karen Bowyer of Dyersburg, Tennessee and brother, Gary Dittmer of Loraine, Illinois.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia, with the Reverend Martha Miller Sims officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of his favored organizations. Emily's List (Emilyslist.org), Amnesty International (amnestyusa.org), American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU.org)
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.