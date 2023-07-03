Kervin Wilson Miller
Kervin Wilson Miller, 75, died Saturday, June 17, 2023 at his home in Clearbrook, VA, with his loving family by his side. He was the son of the late Robert and Frances Miller and a member of the Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. Kervin was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend, and will be remembered as a good, kind person who treated everyone he met with dignity and respect.
Kervin is survived by his wife of nearly 44 years;’[, Patricia Miller, whom he married on June 23, 1979. He is also survived by his son Stebbins Miller (Casey), daughter Melissa Bowers (Kim), sisters Joyce Everhart (Wayne) and Karen Criswell (Cris), and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Felix Beverly Miller, mother Frances LuRee Miller, and father, Robert Wilson Miller.
Kervin graduated from Musselman High School in 1965. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Boys State, and participated in football, basketball, baseball, and track. After graduation he attended Shepherd College, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education. He then returned to his high school Alma Mater where he taught math and coached JV football. Kervin left teaching and went on to have a successful career in the automotive industry, working for The Miller Auto Group where he was Manager of the Honda Motorcycle and Power Products Division. He later returned to his love for teaching until 2013, when he retired due to health issues. While at Capon Bridge Middle School, he taught math and coached girls volleyball, basketball, and boys football.
Kervin was incredibly mechanically-inclined and brilliant with any and all machinery. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, and riding motorcycles, but most of all, he loved spending time with family and good friends.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held at 11am on July 15th at the Bunker Hill United Methodist Church in Bunker Hill, WV. Interment will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Martinsburg, WV.
The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Blue Ridge Hospice, who in the last weeks of his life provided excellent care to him and support to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22602.
