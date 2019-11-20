Kevin A. Bauserman
Kevin Allen Bauserman, 59, of Winchester, VA, died on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Kevin was born on October 25, 1960 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Carl Lee and Evaliene Wilson Bauserman. He was a night custodian at the Handley High School and was a member of the Calvary Church of the Brethren both in Winchester. Kevin was a 1979 graduate of James Wood High School, a member of the Wesley Chapel Cemetery Association and loved this time of year where he could get out in woods during deer season.
Kevin married Christa “Chris” Demorest Bauserman on April 11, 1981.
Surviving with his wife of 38 years are his children: Jennifer Lynn Bauserman and David Richard Bauserman and; his sister: Carletta “Carly” Bauserman and his brother: Kenny Bauserman (Kristina Gargetic) all of Winchester and a special cousin: Diane Spaid Hendrick. He is preceded in death by a sister: Donna Kay Bauserman.
A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Cross Junction, VA at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Charles S. Estep. Inurnment will be held in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Bauserman Family, C/O Giffin Funeral Home, PO Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
