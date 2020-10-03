Kevin Andrew Pritchard
Kevin Andrew Pritchard, 18, of Winchester died Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born March 22, 2002 in Winchester the son of Shawn Pritchard and Brittany Smelser.
He was a senior at Millbrook High School. He enjoyed video games and time with friends and family especially swimming at Nana’s house.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his step-mother, Bobbie Jo Luttrell of Winchester, grandparents, Paul Heltzel of Winchester, and Jacqueline “Nana” Jennings and her husband, Ronald of Highview, WV; siblings, Jacob Matthew, Sean Dow, and Holly Luttrell; aunt, Stacy Pritchard, and uncle, Christian Jennings and a large extended family.
His grandmother, Bernadette Heltzel preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 7- 9:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester.
