Kevin Andy Kitts, 57, of Berkley County, West Virginia, passed away, December 17, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Kitts, was born in 1964, in Martinsburg, West Virginia, the son of Margaret Kitts and the late Billy Kitts. He attended Musselman High School. Mr. Kitts was employed at Southeastern Container as a Maintenance Tech. Andy enjoyed watching sports, he was a Redskins fan and loved to work in his garden.
Mr. Kitts married Carol, on June 16, 2000, in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife; one son Larry Jett, of Prince George, Virginia; one daughter; Michelle Kitts, of Martinsburg, West Virginia; one grandchild; one sister; Tina Kuhal (P.A.) of Winchester, Virginia, two brothers; Richard “Rick” Kitts (Ruby) and Kenneth “Kenny” Kitts (Patti), both of Stephenson, Virginia.
No Services.
Memorial donations in Mr. Kitts name can be made to American Cancer Society PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
