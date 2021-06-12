Kevin Dewayne Deremer
Kevin Dewayne Deremer, 46, of Cross Junction, VA died on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
Kevin was born on September 15, 1974 in Winchester, VA, the son of Marty Deremer and the late Carol Crawford Singleton. He married the love of his life Christina Maria Kaiser Deremer on July 20, 2001. His Pride and Joy was his son Kevin Dewayne Deremer II.
Kevin had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He enjoyed his family time, if it was sitting by the fire in the garage or taking a cruise in his Chevelle. He had a passion for hunting and fishing, as well as dirt track racing. He raced for many years the 72 “Crazy Train,” but also enjoyed watching his best friend Bud and his niece Haley race. He loved watching and riding dirt bikes with his son.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years Christina, his son Kevin, father Marty Deremer, four sisters: Lisa, Debbie, Martia and Felicia; two brothers: Rodney and Tommy; in-laws: David and Brenda Kaiser; a brother-in-law David Kaiser “Holly”; a niece Haley Kaiser; two nephews Davin and Aaron Kaiser; his special family “Mama” Tacy & Jimmy Wilson; his brother Bud Wilson “Tiff”; Brandon Cary “Jim”; two nephews Buddy & Wyatt; niece Nevaeh. As well as some very special friends who were also family.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Jim Simmons. Entombment will follow in the Shenandoah Memorial Park
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the funeral home from 6-9 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Reynolds Store Fire & Rescue, PO Box 235, Cross Junction, VA 22625.
