Kevin L. Butler
Kevin Lee Butler, 56, of Gore, VA, died on August 25, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Kevin was born August 25, 1964 in Winchester, VA, a son of May Wood Butler of Gore, VA and the late James Wesley Butler. Kevin worked in landscaping for a number of years, he enjoyed bluegrass music where he would often attend “Bluegrass in the barn,” he loved the outdoors where he would work with flowers and trees, but most of all, Kevin loved being with his family and friends.
Surviving along with his mother are his two sons: Justin A. Butler and Josh L. Butler both of Gore, VA; three brothers: Robert W. Butler (Tracy) and Dennis S. Butler (Brenda) all of Gore, VA; Steven T. Butler (Rachael) of Gate City, VA; two grandkids: Jayden and Lilyana Butler; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, an uncle and his dog: Patisha.
A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA 22637.
To view Kevin’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
