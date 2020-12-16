Kevin L McCoy Sr. 1954-2020
Kevin Lee McCoy Sr., age 66, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA.
Born November 26, 1954 in Winchester, VA, he was the son of the late James Wesley McCoy and Marjorie Virginia Omps McCoy.
He was a Christian. He was a body mechanic and owned McCoy’s Autobody Shop. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mechanics and NASCAR. He was a fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and enjoyed taking his children to races throughout their childhood.
He is survived by four sons, Nathaniel McCoy and his wife Jennifer of Stephens City, VA, Joseph Phillips of Berkeley Springs, WV, Andrew Wyatt McCoy of Berkeley Springs, WV and Duel Whitehead of Manns Choice, PA; three sisters, Sharon Diana Easter of Newport News, VA, Penny McCoy and Angel McCoy of Santee, CA; two brothers, Wes McCoy and Jimmy McCoy of Santee, CA; seven grandchildren, Hunter and Breanna McCoy, Hailey and Hannah Whitehead, Phoenix and Shlyla Phillips and Cameron McCoy.
He leaves behind a longtime companion, Patricia “Patty” Clark. He is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Lee McCoy Jr., one brother, Dana Andrew McCoy and his grandparents, Peter and Carrie McCoy and Clarence and Delia Omps.
Services and burial will be private.
Arrangements at Hunter-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 36 S. Green St., Berkeley Springs, WV.
