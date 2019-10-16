Kevin L. Talley

Kevin LeRoy Talley, 52, of Berryville, Virginia, died Monday, October 7, 2019 in Clarke County, Virginia.
Mr. Talley was born January 18, 1967 in Washington, DC, son of the late William McKinley Talley and Sylvia Cross Talley.
He was a manager at the Purcellville Wastewater Facility.
A man of the Lord, he was a member of and a Senior Warden at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Berryville, had served on the Winchester Planning Commission, and had a bachelor’s degree from Tuskegee University.
He married Macheldon A. P. Talley on May 11, 1990 in Tuskegee, Alabama.
Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Sylvia Talley of Raleigh, NC and Olyvia Talley of Berryville, VA; aunts; uncles; and a host of cousins.
A celebration of life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Justin Ivatts officiating. At the family’s request, please wear blue to the service. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.