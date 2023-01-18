Kevin Lee Woodward, Sr. “Woody”
Kevin Lee “Woody” Woodward, Sr., 55, of Stephenson, Virginia passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Woody was born in 1967 in Warrenton, Virginia, son of the late Georgia and William Woodward, Jr. He was a graduate of Loudoun Valley High School and was a truck driver for Quarles Petroleum and Builders First Source for 25 years before his retirement. Woody enjoyed auto racing, especially watching Trever Feathers and Branson Woodward race; he found enjoyment mowing the grass, the fish pond on his property, and loving on Charlie the Pug. His greatest passion was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and family.
Woody married Vangie Carter on June 27, 1987 in Loudoun County, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Victoria Woodward of Middletown, Virginia, Sandra Woodward (Adriana) of Stephenson, Virginia, Georgia Sowers (Kyle) of Stephenson, Virginia, Alexis Woodward of Stephenson, Virginia, Brittany Stottlemyer (Robbie) of Kingwood, West Virginia; son, Kevin Lee Woodward, Jr. (Monica) of Stephenson, Virginia; grandchildren, Avery, Melody, McKenna, Halie, Haven, Rachael, Colton, Hayden, Robbie, Jr., Weslee, Levi, Madalyn, Oaklee; sister, Connie Woodward of Richmond, Virginia; and brother, Michael Woodward (Tammy) of Winchester, Virginia.
Along with his parents, Woody was preceded in death by brothers, Russell and Billy Woodward.
A visitation will be from 3 pm to 6 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a service to follow at 6 pm. Pastor Jimmy Williams will be officiating.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.