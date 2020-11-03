Kevin Michael Riley
Kevin Michael Riley, 29, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Kevin was born September 1991 in Winchester, Virginia, son of Nancy Darlene and Kenneth Bradford “Brad” Riley, II. He was employed at Riley Multi-Services, LLC. Kevin was a graduate of John Handley High School. He was a member of the Winchester Eagles and Moose, as well as the “Balls and Dolls” kickball team through Winchester Parks and Recreation. Kevin was an avid Washington Redskins and Nationals fan. He also enjoyed playing poker. Above all else, he was a devoted and loving son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend to all. Nobody could ever be in a bad mood around Kevin; he could always make you smile, even on your worst day.
Surviving with his parents are his sisters, Crystal J. Pruitt (Thomas, Jr.) and Jamie Marsell; brothers, Kenneth Bradford “Kenny” Riley, III and David A. Riley; maternal grandmother, Helen Newlin or as Kevin would call her, “Crazy Woman”; uncles, Tony Newlin, Alan Newlin and Charles “Junior” Newlin; nieces, Alonndra Weller, Jayzmen Marsell, Lilyan Shearer and Madyson Thacker; and his nephews, Michael Newlin and Alan Newlin, II.
Kevin is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Newlin and paternal grandparents, Larry and Nellie “Tippy” Cornelison; and paternal grandfather, Kenneth Riley.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 6 PM to 9 PM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 AM at Winchester Church of God, with Apostle Sanford Silver and Reverend Dr. Gilbert M. Mack, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Leonard Grant, Tevin Newman, Joshua Whirley, Dexter Sloane, Delroy “Mac” McDaniel, Quonta Pannell, Ed Payne, and Billy Winfield.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny “Shorty” Riley, Isaiah Davis, and Kenneth Peacoe.
Memorial contributions may be made to Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia, 22601, memo: Kevin M. Riley Service.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
