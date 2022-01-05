Kevin Paul Collins, 63, of Berryville, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Kevin was born May 28, 1958, in Arlington, VA., to the late James (Jim) Collins and the late Stella Meade Collins. He grew up in Potomac Farms and attended Broad Run High School, where he ran track, sang in the Madrigals (with a voice to rival Elvis) and studied masonry.
His masonry skills led to a job teaching Adult Ed Bricklaying at the VoTech in Leesburg, where he met his wife, Robin, a student in his class. Together with his construction background and her horticulture training, they started a landscape company that in time became a plant nursery.
Kevin was a high-energy person with a tremendous love of anything outdoors. Hunting, including local whitetail, turkeys and Canadian bear, fishing, and watching his beloved Redskins, were his passion. He also enjoyed gardening and was quite an accomplished cook. Kevin served as the in-house engineer for their nursery business. There wasn’t anything for which he couldn’t find a solution. If he couldn’t make something work, it couldn’t be done!
Kevin is survived by his wife, Robin Daughtrey Collins; his fur babies Quigley, Maxwell, Allie and Oscar; a son, Paul (Kristin) of Aurora, IL; grandchildren, Isabelle Collins, Katelyn Collins, and James Collins; sisters, Lynn Rollison (Ray) of Chattanooga, TN, Kathy Whitman (Brian) of Indian Land, SC; a brother, Kenny Collins of Fort Mill, SC; three nieces and a nephew.
A celebration of life will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins, office of Medical Annual Giving, 750 E. Pratt St. Suite 1743A, Baltimore, MD 21202-3391, designated for Dr. David Cornblath Gift Fund, or to Clarke County Humane Foundation, PO Box 713, Berryville, VA 22611.
Friends and family are asked to send their memories of Kevin to vavistas1@gmail.com, so that they may be shared at his service.
