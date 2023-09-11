Kevin R. Lambert
Kevin Ryan Lambert, 45, of Boyce, Virginia lost his fierce battle with cancer on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Kevin was born September 23, 1977 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Joseph Oscar Lambert and Elva Jean Smallwood Lambert.
He was employed as a supervisor for Grafton School for 25+ years where he worked with children and adults with disabilities. He most recently worked as a teacher assistant for Mercer Middle School in Aldie, Virginia, which he really loved. He was a natural working with students and there was never a kid he couldn't bring joy to or make laugh.
He married Amanda Rene Walton on September 30, 2004 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife are his mother Elva Jean Lambert of Berryville, VA; a son Kevin Ryan Lambert Jr. (Carly) of Berryville, VA; two daughters, McKinlee Grace Lambert and Brylee Adair Lambert, both of Boyce, VA; a sister, Lisa L. Armacost (Van) of Berryville, VA; a brother, Darren W. Lambert (Cheri) of Berryville, VA; and three grandchildren, Corbin Ryan Lambert, Lainey Jean Lambert, and Morgan Lynn Lambert.
His children and grandchildren were the most important part of his life; they were the biggest blessing and motivation during his 3 year battle with cancer.
His father, Joe preceded him in death along with his mother-in-law, Deb Lamonds Williams.
Kevin's infectious personality and constant humor always lit up a room when he entered. Although he was an avid Cowboys fan, he also never missed a Commander's game! He loved going to ballparks, watching the Washington Nationals play and had an unlimited amount of random sports trivia knowledge. Kevin had the biggest heart and loved nothing more than being a dad and granddaddy. He also loved to travel. Taking his children to see new places and experience a variety of cities and cultures was his favorite thing to do. He was always looking forward to the next family trip. His final family trip was to his favorite island paradise, Ocracoke Island, NC.
Kevin's infinite amount of kindness, humor, and love for others will never be forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be held on his birthday 9/23/23 at John H Enders Fire Company in Berryville, VA. (Time TBD) A Go Fund Me has been organized to directly support his teen daughters and their future.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 9:00 P M. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601, John H Enders Fire Company, Berryville VA 22611 or Ocracats P.O. Box 993, Ocracoke, NC 27960.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
