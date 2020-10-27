Kevin Troy Milhon
Kevin Troy Milhon, 51, of Stephens City died Saturday, October 24, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.
He was born March 10, 1969 in Alexandria the son of Clifton and Zilla Willoughby Milhon.
Kevin will be remembered by all those who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter Hannah Milhon of Stephens City; a brother, Brian Milhon and his wife, Shonda of Summerville, South Carolina, and his girlfriend, Lisa Bias of Stephenson.
His daughter, Megan Milhon preceded him in death.
Services will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.