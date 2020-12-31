Kevin Wayne Fox
Kevin Wayne Fox, 52, of Bunker Hill, WV, passed away December 18, 2020. He was born October 8, 1968 in Silver Spring, Maryland, the son of Helen (Niles) Fox and the late Allen Wayne Fox.
Kevin grew up in Winchester. He attended Powhatan School in Boyce, Virginia and received the Mahaney Cup, the highest honor for service to the school. In his early teens, Kevin was the technical director of sound and lighting for the Miss Maryland Pageant. He was a graduate of John Handley High School and received honors for his dedication to school-wide productions. He attended Catawba College in Salisbury, NC, where he majored in theatrical arts and produced the musical, Chicago for the school’s community theater.
Kevin was employed as a Professional Development Coordinator/Video Production Specialist for the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy in Ashburn, VA. Prior to that he worked for ten years at An Affair To Remember Video, and was particularly proud of renewing precious family films into lifetime memories.
Kevin was a former DJ and chief engineer for numerous local stations, including Q102 and WFTR.
Kevin was owner/operator of F.M. Industries, providing sound technology for various Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival events. He was co-owner of FOX-XPRESS.
Kevin was a former Big Brother with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Winchester and former Vice President of Winchester Kiwanis Club. He was also a member of the Winchester Elks Lodge #867. Kevin enjoyed all genres of “good” music and loved all animals, especially his pets.
In addition to his mother, Helen, Kevin is also survived by his wife, Deborah A. (Wright) Fox, whom he married on February 4, 2005; his sister, Kristi Joanne Dodds (Trevor); and his two nieces, Jaiden Grace Dodds and Mia “Allen” Dodds; his stepchildren, Melissa Springer, Heather Hottle (Michael), and David Poe, Jr. (Betty); and his step grandchildren, Alexis, Sierra, and Oakleigh Hottle.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to any animal rescue organization of the donor’s choice; Powhatan School, 49 Powhatan Lane, Boyce, Virginia 22620; or to the Virginia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, PO Box 333, Midlothian, VA 23113.
