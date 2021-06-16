Keyshawn Donovan Peterson, 20, departed this life on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Winchester, VA. He was born on January 11, 2001, to Harold Peterson and Sandra Mosley Peterson. He was a student through Winchester Public Schools and attended John Handley High School.
He loved to watch wrestling, listen to music, play video games, joke, and laugh with his friends and family. His favorite teams were the Philadelphia Eagles and Boston Celtics. He was a special Olympics athlete in Bowling. He was employed through the work program at John Handley High School handling their recycling, a dishwasher at Sodexo through Shenandoah University and worked with the custodial staff a John Kerr Elementary School. He volunteered to be the cart attendant at Ross. He was kindhearted, funny, and very caring.
He is survived by his mother and father, his brother, Tracy Peterson along with his maternal grandmother, Lovince Mosley Armistead of Inwood, WV, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death was his paternal grandfather, David Lucius Peterson, paternal grandmother, Eartha Lee Rice, maternal grandfather, Arthur Carpenter, Jr., and papa, Lawrence Lacey Armistead, III.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday June 18, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA, with Rev. Dr. Gilbert M. Jr. officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Interment will be in Orrick Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Cartwright Funeral Home, 232 East Fairfax Lane in Winchester, VA to the Burial Fund for Keyshawn D. Peterson.
We will be observing CDC Guidelines. Everyone must have a mask and social distancing will be enforced.
