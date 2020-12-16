Kimberly B. Erickson
Kimberly Beth Erickson, 57, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Fox Trail Assisted Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. Erickson was born February 24, 1963 in Westminster, Maryland, the daughter of Walter Forney Bell, Jr. and Betty Ruth Kidd Bell.
Kim earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Shenandoah University and was an elementary school teacher with Clarke County Public Schools.
Kim married Eric W Erickson on August 27, 1994 in Berryville, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are her mother of Hagerstown, MD; a daughter, Amelia Grace Erickson of Bluemont, VA; a son, Andrew Cole Erickson of Bluemont, VA; and a sister, Kathy Jordan of Hagerstown, MD.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 P. M. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
