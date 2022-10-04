Kimberly D. Journell (Wilt)
Kimberly D. Journell (Wilt), 56, left this world to be with the Lord, on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Kim was born April 4, 1966, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Joyce Ann Swick (Strosnider) and the late David A. Wilt. She married the love of her life, James “Lindsey” Journell, on July 15, 1989.
Kim attended James Wood High School in Winchester, VA, Class of 1984. Kim worked as a Deputy Clerk at the Frederick/Winchester General District Court. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club #824. Kim loved spending time with her family and friends, the beach, music, and every day with Lindsey.
Kim leaves behind her soulmate of 35 years, Lindsey; her sister, Lisa Wilt; her mother; Joyce Ann Swick (Steve); uncles, Wayne Strosnider, Roger Strosnider, and Norm Racey (Linda); several cousins; her very special niece, Alicia Swain (Ryan); four nephews, and her Journell family led by mother-in-law Betty Journell; and her cat, Little Bit, as well as the many others who loved her.
Kim was a devoted wife, wonderful sister, loving daughter, loyal friend, and a dedicated worker. She will be dearly missed by ALL.
She is preceded by her father, David; her grandparents, Tyree and Nathilee “Memaw” Strosnider; her uncle, Roy “Joe” Strosnider; her aunt, Darlene Strosnider;her stepsister, Melissa Swick; her father-in-law, Wesley Journell, and her special cats, Lucy, Hobo, and Rexy.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm at Jones Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow the graveside service at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Baker Lane in Winchester, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kim's memory, to the Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House
The family of Kim wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Houck, Dr. Harris, and the wonderful nurses/staff of the Critical Care Unit 4.
