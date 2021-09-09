Kimberly D. Rosenberger, 53, of Woodstock, died Monday, September 6, 2021.
Kimberly was born January 2, 1968 in Winchester; the daughter of Roy E. Spitler and Mary Ann Vance Wolfe.
She is survived by her father, Roy E. Spitler of Winchester; a daughter, Stephanie Rosenberger of Waynesboro, VA; two brothers David Spitler and Leroy Spitler both of Winchester; a sister Teresa Spitler of Winchester; aunts, Sheila Cave of Cross Junction and Judy Weber of Winchester; and cousins, Larry Cave, Jr. of Cross Junction and Jessie Bayliff of Winchester.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Winchester Rescue Mission, 435 N. Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
