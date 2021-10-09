Kimberly Dawn Cather
Kimberly Dawn Cather, 41, of Winchester, VA, passed away October 5, 2021.
She was born August 31, 1980, the daughter of Kenneth Cather and Kelly Randolph.
Kimberly enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with her kids, family and friends.
Kimberly is survived by her mother, Kelly Randolph and stepfather, Jay Robbins; her father, Kenneth Cather and wife, Kathy Miller; children, Mariah Cather, Tyler Ballesteros, Hannah Mowery, Camryn Strausser and Kensley Strausser; her sisters, Melissa Cather and husband, Jared and Sarah Dorney and husband, Chris. She is also survived by her uncle Robert Smoot and family, her aunt Teresa Levi and family, uncle George Pappas and family, aunt Linda Cather and many cousins and family.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Linda Dodson and Don Dodson; grandparents, Edith Cather and Earl Cather and aunt Jane Cather.
The ceremony is private.
