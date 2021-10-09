Kimberly Dawn Cline
Kimberly Dawn Cline, age 54, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Evergreen Health and Rehab Center in Winchester VA.
Kimberly was born on May 29, 1967 in Winchester VA to C. David and Patricia Ann Glover. She graduated from James Wood High School and was in the Marching Band. She attended Radford University. Kim worked as a Real Estate Agent with Long & Foster until 2018. She enjoyed spending time with her children and was a dedicated mother. Kim had a natural kindness, consistently going out of her way to help others. She loved volunteering at the Victory Church Food Bank, and loved the people she worked with there.
Kim is survived by her parents, Pat and Dave, her brother Barry (Kelly), her children, Alex and Dylan (Taylor and Adelynn) and her nephews, Jonathan, Benjamin and Everett.
A service celebrating Kim’s life will be held at Victory Church 2870 Middle Road on Monday, October 18 at 11am. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered then.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.