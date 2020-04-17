Kimberly E. Leach
Kimberly E. Leach, 58, of Winchester, went to be with the lord April 12, 2020.
She was born October 25, 1961, daughter of the late Jerry and Sharon Leach.
She graduated from Handley High School in 1981.
She is survived by her brother Jeffery Leach, sister Alecia Cooper and her aunt Lana Stottleymer. She had three nieces Britany, Chelsie and Jordian and four nephews Austin, Zach, Corey, and Ryan; two great nieces Alexis and Sidney and one great nephew Kristopher.
She loved her family and was deeply loved by her family.
A private service is being handled by Omps Funeral Home.
The family will hold a memorial services at a later time.
