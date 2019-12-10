Kimberly Gail Milburn, 53, of Clear Brook, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born December 13, 1965 in Delaware, the daughter of Alzono and Patricia Spence Shade.
She was married to Charles “Dickie” Milburn for 24 years.
She attended Winchester Church of God and enjoyed camping, outdoors and the beach.
In addition to her father and husband, Kimberly is survived by her children, Michael McKee and Tiffany Daggit, both of Winchester; granddaughter, Izzabelle Miller McKee and two siblings Sadena Sade and Keith Shade.
A memorial service will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the Homestead Farm Market, 2502 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester Va. 22603.
