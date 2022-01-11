Kimberly Fairfax, 57, of Romney, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in her home.
Kimberly was born in 1964 in Martinsburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Ruth Burke and the late Frank Burke. She attended James Wood High School where she graduated in 1982. Kim later worked at Nichols retail store in Winchester, Virginia, and also sold insurance. She was a member of Clear Brook Presbyterian Church.
Kim is survived by her sons: Jason Holt, Douglas Burke, and Jermaine Burke; numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; her sister, Deborah Golladay (Gerry); and her brother, Douglas Burke (Debbie).
She is also survived by her dear friends, Debbie, Eric and Keith.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org; American Lung Association at www.lung.org; or American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
