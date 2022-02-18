Kimberly Kuhlman Allamong Kimberly Kuhlman Allamong, 61, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at her home.
Kimberly was born in 1960 in Cumberland, MD, the daughter of the late Larry Kuhlman and Alberta Christine Geiger. She received her bachelor’s degree and worked as a nurse. Kimberly was a past member of Old Town Fire Company and loved her canine companions.
She is survived by her sister, Jackie Dicken, of Cumberland, MD.
All services for Kimberly will be private.
