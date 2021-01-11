Kimberly René Beamer
Kimberly René Beamer, 55 of Hamilton, VA passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by loved ones after a battle with cancer.
She was born in Leesburg, VA. She worked at Giant in Purcellville for 19 years. Kim loved decorating, camping, and making people laugh.
She is survived by her mother Carol Beamer, father Charles Beamer, sister Diane Queen of Hamilton, VA; sister Barbara Lear and husband David of Glen Burnie, MD. Two nieces Jessi Dabney and wife Toni from Fairlawn, VA; Brittany Queen and Mike Richardson of Hamilton, VA; great nephew Aaron Queen and great niece Robin Queen.
In lieu of flowers you can make a memorial gift in honor of Kimberly to Capital Caring Health Philanthropy, 3180 Fairview Park Dr. Headquarters, Suite 500, Falls Church, VA. 22042.
The family would like to thank their loved ones, friends, and special “thanks” to Capital Caring Health for their outpouring care, love and support.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, VA.
Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, VA. Please visit www.hallfh.com to express online condolences to the family.
