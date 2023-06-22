OBIT_Kirby_C_Big_Kirby_Reed_Sr_119902-2

Kirby C. "Big Kirby" Reed Sr.

Kirby C. "Big Kirby" Reed Sr. Kirby C. Reed Sr. “Big Kirby” of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Funeral will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA at 12:00 PM. Viewing will be from 10:30-12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Orrick Cemetery in Winchester, VA.

Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.

