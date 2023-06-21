Kirby C. Reed Sr.
Kirby C. “Big Kirby” Reed Sr. of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Elva Reed.
Kirby was born October 28, 1937, in Winchester VA, son of Charles Reed and Lillian Pearl Lavender, who preceded him in death.
Kirby was known and loved by so many people. He was an early member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, where his father was music director. Kirby went to Douglas School. Winchester was Kirby’s town, but he also lived in Alexandria and Arlington, VA, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Kirby was drafted by the Army in 1961 and proudly served in Vietnam. He worked at General Motors for 28 years and Winchester City Transit for 17 years. He was a volunteer firefighter and pursued his amateur pilot’s license. Kirby lived a full life: he loved his cars, riding his motorcycle, playing the saxophone and organ (self-taught by ear), and he had many stories and laughs to share. He will truly be missed.
Kirby was always surrounded by family who loved and adored him. His family includes: siblings Daley Walker (Floyd), Rick Reed, and Arnetta Lavender (deceased); children Shelby Reed, Kimberly Reed, Kirby Reed Jr., and Lonnie Reed (deceased); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special recognition to Ms. Barbara Wilson, Theodore Yates, Shown Reed, and Yearlarndo Reed.
Viewing and Funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home in Capon Bridge, WV, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Visit giffinfuneralhome.com for details.
