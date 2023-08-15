Kitty Ann Monk
Kitty Ann Monk, 79, of Middletown, VA, passed away peacefully Friday, August 11, 2023, at her home.
Kitty was born January 20, 1944, in Winchester, VA, a daughter of the late William Everhart and Sarah Giles Lipps. She married Warren H. Monk September 15, 1992. Before retirement, she was a nursing assistant at Winchester Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed the outdoors which included tending to the flowers in her garden. She had a love for all animals, and loved to go swimming. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children, Anita S. Belt (Roger) of Winchester, Angela D. Fincham (Tom) of Winchester, Loretta F. Kerecman (Mike) of Grottoes, VA; stepchildren, Warren H. Monk (Tammy), Cynthia L. Abrell, Kina M. Monk (Bubby), Tabitha L. Helsley (Richard); two grandchildren, Emily A. Smith, Christopher A. Smith; many stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many stepgreat-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren H. Monk; sister, Linda Everhart; and brothers, Donnie, Joe, Jim, Billy, and Butch Everhart.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 18, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home at 11:00 am with Pastor Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kitty’s name to Winchester Area SPCA at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
