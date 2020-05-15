Kliem Ralph Miller, 88, of Winchester, VA died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born June 11, 1931, in Lansing, Michigan, the son of the late Arthur and Erma Miller. Kliem served his country in the Navy. He worked as an Engineer for IBM and was a member of Victory Church.
Kliem married Nancy Jean DeRyder, April 2, 1952 at Kalamazoo, MI.
Along with his wife he is survived by his sons, Kirk Miller of Winchester, Keith Miller (Crystal Lee) of Fairfax, VA, and Karl Miller (Marie) of Mechanicsburg, PA; daughter, Kimberly Engle (Dale) of Easton, MD, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He is preceded in death by two brothers.
Due to social distancing, the family will have a private service at Jones Funeral Home, Winchester, VA. Burial will be in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA.
