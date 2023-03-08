Kristen Alexander "Kristy" Lemieux
Kristen Alexander "Kristy" Lemieux was born October 22, 1966, in Winchester, VA, to Karen and Denny Alexander, with whom she made her home.
She died on February 24, 2023, in the Winchester Medical Center in hospice care after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer.
She is survived by her parents, Karen and Denny Alexander; her son, Alex Lemieux and daughter Sarah Lemieux of Richmond, VA; brother, William D. (Denson) Alexander IV; sister, Jami Alexander Ricketts (Mike) and brother, Jerry Stokes (Zoe') of Lynchburg, VA; her nieces and nephews, Jason Timbook (Megan), Ashley Timbrook, Austin Alexander, Brittanie Alexander, Hunter Alexander, Charlie Alexander; her aunt, LaRue Armstrong Kump of Winchester, and uncle, Gary Alexander of Frederick County.
Kristy is the granddaughter of the late Charlotte and Bill Alexander and the late Louise and W.W. Armstrong.
She graduated from James Wood High School in 1985 and attended Harry F. Byrd Jr. School of Business at Shenandoah University.
Kristy was a member of the James Wood High School Marching Band under the direction of Mr. Dan Schoemmell who introduced her to Drum Corps International and as a group went to Allentown, PA, where Kristy first saw the Garfield Cadets. They have been forever in her heart.
She auditioned with the Garfield Cadets after graduation and marched for 4 years. She was selected the Rookie of the Year in her first year. While an active member, The Cadets were twice Drum Corps International World Champions.
She was an instructor with the Loudoun County Marching Raiders Band and a substitute teacher at Loudoun County High School. She also worked with the Millbrook High School Marching Band and the Williamsport, MD, band.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Loudoun County High School at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made in Kristy's honor to The Cadets Centennial Endowment Made payable to "Cadets Arts and Entertainment" noting in the memo line in honor of Kristy, Centennial Endowment. Mail to Cadets Arts and Entertainment, Inc. 1444 Hamilton St, Suite 103 Allentown, PA 18102.
Kristy will be missed by many friends as well as the cadets that marched with her, and director of the Loudoun County Band Mr. Darron Young, her very best friend.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.