Kristen Alexander Lemieux, 56, passed peacefully on February 24, 2023, following a hard-fought, three-year battle with breast cancer. Born on October 22, 1966, to Denny and Karen Alexander, she was the second oldest of four siblings, Jerry, Denson, and Jami, and mother to Alex and Sarah Lemieux.
A graduate and guard captain of the James Wood High School Colonels in 1985, Kristy then went on to join the World Champion Garfield Cadets Drum Corps. Awarded “Rookie of the Year,” she assisted in the final year of their three-peat Drum Corps International (DCI) title in 1985, then helped lead The Cadets to another DCI title in 1987, their fourth in five years. Kristy then took her expertise in performance art to the Millbrook High School Marching Pioneers and Loudoun County High School Marching Raiders, leading both to multiple titles.
Beyond the stage and field, she found her greatest passions in loving her children, the many summer league baseball players that called her “Mom,” her friends with whom she enjoyed life, and her love of fun with music, laughter, cats, good food and drinks, and a nice summer day by the pool.
We continue to be blessed by a mom that was both mother and friend, chef and seamstress, helping hand and dance partner, and so many more important things we couldn’t have dreamed of. She served so many others as a motherly figure and an empathetic friend, from neighbors, teammates, students, and those in between whom she took under her wing.
All of us will miss Kristy deeply. But since her artistic expression, compassion, and strength have a global reach, even the darkest night will end, and the sun will rise for us to meet again.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kristy’s honor to The Cadets Centennial Endowment, payable to “Cadets Arts and Entertainment,” noting in the memo line, “In honor of Kristy, Centennial Endowment. Mail to: Cadets Arts and Entertainment, Inc.; 1444 Hamilton Street Suite 103, Allentown, PA 18102.
