Kristi Lynn Walls, 35, of Winchester, VA passed away February 9, 2021 at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Kristi was born June 17, 1985 in Williamson County, TX, the daughter of William Walls Jr. (Judy Roland) and Gail Taglieri. She enjoyed horseback riding, reading books, and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her best friend; Jennifer Ratchford.
Along with her parents, Kristi is survived by her twin sister; Kerri Ferguson, brother; Eric Eckenrode, boyfriend; Derek Pickard (Peewee), and her dog; Noodle.
All services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
