Kulla Yeatras Katunas
Kulla Yeatras Katunas, 99, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on April 11, 2022, at her daughter’s home.
She was born on July 27, 1922, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Steven and Stella Yeatras. She was a graduate of Handley High School class of 1943. Everyone who knew her loved her. She had a smile that lit up a room. She was a loving and caring mother and YiaYia, grandmother. She loved to be with people and enjoyed going to Ocean City, Maryland. She will be truly missed by her family and friends. During her lifetime she managed rental properties and operated and worked at various restaurants: White Palace Restaurant, Peoples Restaurant, Elms Restaurant, Colonial Inn Restaurant, Picadeli, and Jake & Charlies Sports Bar.
Those who are left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Ann Gaynor of Winchester, VA; son, Pete Katunas, (Laurie Anderson, partner) of Winchester, VA; son, Chris Katunas, (Angela) of Canada; grandson and caregiver, Greg Gaynor of Winchester, VA; grandson, Steve Katunas (Chelsie) and great-grandson, Jaxon Katunas of Canada; stepgrandson, Jim Gaynor (Laurie) and grandchildren, Megan and Brent of Winchester, VA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She married Steve Peter Katunas on June 15, 1947. He preceded her in death on August 10, 1976. Also preceding her in death were her sister and brothers, Helen Apostolopoulos, Chris Yeatras, Dr. Peter Yeatras, and Dr. George Yeatras; and her son-in-law, Charles Gaynor.
A private graveside service at the Mount Hebron Cemetery will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 with Rev. Presbyter Zessis Lappas Proistamenos, Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601or to Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 4804 Racebrook Road, 480, CT 06477.
