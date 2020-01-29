Kyle Glenn Landis May 26, 1999 - January 25, 2020

On January 25, 2020, Kyle Glenn Landis, beloved son of Rick and Lisa Landis, passed away at the age of 20. He was a junior at Radford University where he was studying to become an accountant and was a proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He graduated from Sherando High School in 2017.
Kyle began playing baseball at age 4 for Frederick County National Little League and continued his love of playing baseball at Sherando High School. He enjoyed traveling with his friends. Kyle could truly light up any room with his smile and contagious laugh. He loved to live life to the fullest, drove way too fast and was known as a kind and caring friend.
In addition to his parents, Kyle is survived by his immediate siblings Shawn, Kaili and Catherine Landis and Ava Underwood; his fiancée Hannah Moholt of Gaithersburg, Maryland; and lovingly remembered by Kristen and Barbara Engelke, Ann Jones, Rebecca McGrane, Brittany DeHaven, Karizma and Anthony Smith; his maternal grandparents Doug Anderson and Mary Estep of Ripley, West Virginia; paternal grandparents, Delmis and April Landis and Kenna and Donna Westall, all of Kenna, West Virginia; and Kyle’s loving furry companion, Hershey.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Kyle’s home church, Winchester Church of God, with Pastor Kent Woodward officiating. A fellowship meal will follow the service in Dingess Hall. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Kyle to the Welsh Pony and Cob Foundation Scholarship Fund, 720 Green Street, Stephens City, Virginia 22655 or to Winchester Church of God, Foster Friends Fund (write “Foster Friends” on memo of check) at 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.