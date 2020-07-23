L. Paul Tederick
L. Paul Tederick, 91, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Linden, Virginia.
Paul was born in 1928 in Traveler’s Rest, South Carolina, the son of the late Rev. Luther Paul and Myrtle Elizabeth Tederick, Sr. He graduated in 1946 from Warren County High School, Front Royal, Virginia. Paul was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict where he achieved the rank of Army Specialist 2. He worked for Potomac Edison Power Company in Winchester as a meter reader, retiring in 1987 with 31 years of service. Paul continued working for another 10 years for the American Red Cross, helping in their mobile units and warehouse. Paul and his late wife, Mary Love, were lifetime members of the CMA (Christian Motorcycle Association). He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.
Paul married Mary Love Ritenour on April 5, 1953 in Stephens City, Virginia. She preceded him in death in 2002.
Paul is survived by a daughter, Ellen Lynn Keri (Robbie) of Linden, Virginia; sons, Paul Michael Tederick (Lydia) of Fairfax Station, Virginia and Stanley Jay Tederick of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Alec Michael Tederick of Arlington, Virginia and Hannah Lynn Keri of Linden, Virginia; sisters, Jeannette Tederick Myers (Bob) of Stephens City, Virginia and Juanita Tederick Hutton of Winchester, Virginia; and sister-in-law, Maria Tederick of Winchester, Virginia.
In addition to his parents and wife, Paul is preceded in death by his brother, George Mitchell Tederick; and brother-in-law, James Hutton.
Entombment at Shenandoah Memorial Park will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s name may be sent to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
