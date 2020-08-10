Lacy Madison Vaughn
Lacy Madison Vaughn, 91, of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully at home on Friday August 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born during the Great Depression in January 1929 in Rileyville, VA, he was the son of Lafayette and Sylvia (Stinson) Vaughn. Lacy had a childhood that taught him life lessons that would stay with him always. As a youngster, he picked blueberries in exchange for tokens to use at a local store, picked beans and thinned corn and learned a hard work ethic and to appreciate what he earned.
He joined the Army Air Corps in 1945 and spent 21 years in the USAF, retiring in 1966 as a SMSGT. During his military career, he was a drill instructor, was trained in chemical warfare, and as a radio repairman working on B-29 and B-50 bombers. Later he attended bomb navigation school and was assigned to B-47 bombers. In 1949, while stationed in Texas, he met his first wife, Ann Johnson, with whom he had 3 children. In 1960 he was stationed in Morocco, Africa at Ben Grur AFB where he worked on B-47s as the armament and electronics supervisor. He returned to Wright Patterson AFB in Dayton, OH, where he was a bomb and navigation superintendent until his retirement in 1966.
Lacy then moved to Winchester where he took a supervisory position with O’Sullivan Corporation. In 1974 he married Mary Ann McKee, with whom he had a daughter. He retired from O’Sullivan in 1988.
Lacy was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, the Backseat Flyers, and the 174th WV Air National Guard Retirees Association. While in the Civil Air Patrol, Lacy assisted in the search for American soldier Audie Murphy. He also assisted at the TWA Flight 514 crash site on Mt. Weather in 1974.
Lacy had a long and interesting life filled with many unique experiences. Among them were listening with his father to the news of Pearl Harbor on the radio, hopping freight trains near his family’s home at Vaughn Summit to explore the Shenandoah Valley, earning his private pilot’s license before earning his driver’s license, escorting the Tuskegee Airmen on the base at Amarillo, TX, riding his motorcycle up Pikes Peak, wild boar hunting in Africa, and far too many fishing expeditions to count.
Lacy was preceded in death by his parents, sister Beulah Vaughn Ramey, brothers Phillip Vaughn and Emmett A. Vaughn, and son Michael Vaughan, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, children Jerry Vaughan, Gail Ford (Eric), and Lori Bassler (John), grandchildren Michael Vaughan, Jr., Bobbie Jo Allen (Curtis), and Nicholas Bassler, and great granddaughters Veronnica Cooper (Zach), Victoria Allen, and Ariana Jenkins.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA. Interment will be private. Serving as pallbearers are Curtis Allen, Nicholas Bassler, Zachary Cooper, Eric Ford, Michael Vaughan Jr. and John Bassler. Honorary pallbearer will be Jerry Vaughan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
