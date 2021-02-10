Lambert "Randy" Joseph Brown, Jr., 67, of Stephenson, VA died Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Randy was born September 29, 1953 in Winchester, VA; the son of Lambert Joseph Brown Sr. and Lillian Ann Richardson Brown. He served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Randy was an auto mechanic all of his life. He loved cruising in his 1963 Chevy Impala Convertible and fishing.
Along with his mother, Lillian, he is survived by his children, Mindy Rae Brown of Stephenson, Bridgette Ann Raigner of Stephens City, VA and Peter Rogler of Germany; sister, Sherrie Slatner (Mike) of Glen Allen, VA; brother Terry Hickerson (Evelyn) of Bunker Hill, WV; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Jacob, Mike, Sammy, Dustin, and Sydney; great-grandson, Tayden; niece, Tina Hickerson and his beloved cat C.C. and dog Daisy.
He is preceded in death by his father.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Inurnment will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Stephens City United Methodist Church, 5291 Main Street, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
