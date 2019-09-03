Lamont Elvin Orndorff, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11 AM at Sydenstricker United Methodist Church Chapel, 8508 Hooes Road, Springfield, Virginia 22153 with Rev. Christy McMillin-Goodwin and Rev. Alfred Woods officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
As the owner of Springtime Garden Center, Lamont was surrounded by flowers every day and requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church, 14 West First Street, Front Royal or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal to support his strong love for animals.
Lamont was born on July 4, 1950 in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Ernest Alfonzo and Grace Virginia Hall Orndorff. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Peverill and three brothers, Ernest, Gene and Clyde Orndorff.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Orndorff; son, Colby Orndorff (Michella); daughter, Amanda Feaster (Michael); two grandsons, Bryce Orndorff and Christian Feaster; two cats that adopted him, Scooter and Mylie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Colby Orndorff, Bryce Orndorff, Greg Orndorff, Tristan Turner, John Price, Denny Woolwine, Cody Hafferman and Scott Biggar.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christian Feaster, Mike Feaster, Gary Totten, Herb Harrison, Bobby Shepherd and Bobby Perry.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
