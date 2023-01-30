Lamont “Monty” Franklin Getts Sr.
Lamont “Monty” Franklin Getts Sr., 72, of Winchester, VA, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Evergreen Health & Rehab Center in Winchester.
He was born November 18, 1950, in Winchester, the son of Franklin and Lorraine Snyder Getts. Mr. Getts retired from American Woodmark as a cabinet maker after 35 years. It was there that he met his wife, Shirley; they were together for 45 years. Monty was a lead singer in a band when he was younger. They played at The Rainbow Road Club made famous by Patsy Cline in the movie "Sweet Dreams." He cherished his grandchildren. Monty attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Lamont is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Getts of Winchester; three children, Junior Getts, of Charlestown, WV, Paula Baer of WV, and Kelly Corder of Berkeley Springs, WV; stepson:, David A. Dyke of Winchester; siblings, Rick Getts of Rippon, WV, Tracey Getts of Ranson, WV, Debbie Coffman of Charlestown, WV, and Angie Getts of Rippon, WV; grandchildren, Nathan Getts, Shyann Corder, Hunter Corder, April Dyke, and great-grandson, Trey Matthew Carter.
Mr. Getts is preceded in death by a son, James “Jimmy” Getts; niece, Ashley Getts; grandson, Zachary Carter, and a stepson, Bobby Dyke Jr.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home from 10:00 am- 11:00 am. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Elder Carl Brown officiating.
A private burial will be held at a later time.
Donations may be made to J.W. donate .org or a charity of your choice.
