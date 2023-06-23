LaRita Brallier Jacobs
LaRita Anne Brallier Jacobs “graduated” to Heaven on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida, at the age of 62. As a former college professor, and first-generation college student, she would like the symbolism of “graduating” to Heaven.
LaRita was raised in Missouri, Florida, and Star Tannery, Virginia. She graduated from James Wood High School in 1979. She earned a Bachelors Degree from Shepherd University and a Masters Degree from George Mason University. She taught at Lord Fairfax (now Laurel Ridge) Community College & Shenandoah University before relocating to Florida.
LaRita is survived by her husband Kurt Jacobs; daughter Laura Jacobs Lamb (Sean), and grandsons Roger & Ian. LaRita is survived by her parents, Margaret Yentzer & Ronald Yentzer, and siblings: Steve Brallier (Angie); Patrick O’Neill; Mari Yentzer Rains; David Yentzer (Kate); and Lizz Yentzer Edwards. Her siblings-in-law include: Rick Jacobs; Mike Jacobs (Jenny); Kent Jacobs (Jane); Melissa Jacobs Kuehn (George). LaRita is survived by a loving circle of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, & treasured friends.
Thank you for being part of LaRita's beautiful life story.
The family invites you to please join us for LaRita’s Celebration of Life and lunch reception:
Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 12:00pm
Gravel Springs Lutheran Church
1870 S. Pifer Rd. Star Tannery, VA 22654
(Casual dress code, as LaRita would want everyone to be comfortable)
To read LaRita’s detailed online obituary click https://tinyurl.com/2p8p5erb or use this QR code:
