Larry Allen Renner, 76, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Larry was born in 1942 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Robert and Virginia Renner. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1961 and a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute, Class of 1965 earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. Early in his career Larry was a partner with Barbour, Drunagel and Renner, P.C., which merged with Yount, Hyde & Barbour, P.C., where he was a Principal with Yount, Hyde & Barbour. At the present time Larry is a Principal member of Bruce, Renner & Company, PLC. He is a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Larry continued his education by attending many courses on topics of Litigation Support and Business Valuation. As a Certified Public Accountant, through training, he qualified as an expert witness and provided testimony to the Commonwealth of Virginia and the State of West Virginia. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants. Larry was a past committee member of VSCPA Litigation Support Committee.
Worshipful Master Larry Renner was a 50 year member and honorary member of the Winchester Hiram Lodge No. 21. He was raised on May 27, 1967 when they traveled to Canton, Ohio to pay a return visit to William McKinley Lodge. Larry served on the board of the Scholarship Fund, Grand Lodge, A.F. & A.M. of Virginia. He always enjoyed wearing his tuxedo to the Lodge!
Larry was a people person with a unique personality. He was a Renaissance man, a world traveler, and an avid reader. Larry loved the outdoors, enjoying small game hunting, skeet shooting, and above all else…riding his Harley Davidson. He was an honorary member of the West Virginia Blue Knights. He was also a member of Winchester Moose Lodge and in his younger years was quite the pool shark.
Larry was very proud of his grandchildren whom he doted over. He was affectionately known to them as “Gungun”.
He married Barbara Wheeler on September 27, 1975 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife of 44 years is a daughter, Kara Renner Gammon (Jed) of Raleigh, North Carolina and his “other daughter”, Perry Swift McAlister (Kris) of Winchester, Virginia; son, Zachary Thomas Renner (Marita) of Asheville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Whit and Bryant Gammon of Raleigh, North Carolina and Shiloh Zion and Virginia Fern Renner of Asheville, North Carolina; brother, Lloyd Renner (Bonnie) of Winchester, Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 pm to 4 pm on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Masonic rites will be afforded at 4 pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow with The Rev. Martha Miller Sims officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to the Masonic Home of Virginia, P.O. Box 7866, Henrico, Virginia 23231-0366.
