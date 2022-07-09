Larry B. Patton
Larry B. Patton, 74, of Middletown, died peacefully, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Mr. Patton was born May 31, 1948 in Winchester; the son of the late Marshall R. Patton and Lucille Embrey Patton. He retired as a truck driver with Alleghany Freight Lines.
He is survived by his daughters, Kerri Mariano of Harpers Ferry, WV, Lara Mason of Strasburg, and Suzann Davis of Winchester; and six grandchildren, Jeshua O’Connor, Mary Mason, Skylar Homan, Walter Davis, Jr., Shawn Sealock, and Stephen Sealock. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bradley Patton.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
