Larry Clair Graham
Larry Clair Graham, 83, of Stephens City, VA, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
Larry was born on January 2, 1939, in Butler, PA, the son of Ralph R. Graham,Sr. and Anna R. Funkhouser Graham. He served in the US Air Force and then as a Resource Management Officer for the US Army Corps of Engineers until his retirement in 1997. Larry was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, the Dick Bowers Bridge Club, the Holiday Bridge Club, the Winchester Elks BPOE #824 and the Stephens City Moose #2483. He also was a Volunteer Coaching Assistant for the Sherando High School Football Team for 13 years.
Larry married Irene l. Groce Graham on December 10, 1976, in Mount Holly, New Jersey.
He is survived by his sons, Glenn P. Graham of Owings Mills, MD, and Christopher M. Graham of Butler, PA; a stepdaughter, Karen M. Pizarek and husband, John “Jack,” of Ada, MI; stepsons, Richard A. Sheldon and wife, Renee, of Mount Holly, NJ, Thomas O. Sheldon and wife, Marilyn, of West Chester, OH, and John T. Sheldon and wife, Sherry, of Douglasville, GA; four brothers, Garris L. Graham and wife, Nancy, of Ocala, FL, Terry J. Graham of Butler, PA, Ralph R. Graham Jr. and wife, Deeann, of Butler, PA, and Timothy T. Graham and husband, Craig, of Philadelphia, PA; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Deacon Mark R. Maines officiating. A reception will follow the service at the Winchester Elks Lodge. Burial will be private in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Larry’s honor may be made to the Sherando Warrior Club, 185 S. Warrior Dr., Stephens City, VA 22655.
