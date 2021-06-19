Larry D. Stotler
Larry D. Stotler, 59, of Winchester passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Larry was born November 25, 1961 in Flemington, NJ; the son of Donald L. Stotler and Mildred Ann Gordon Stotler. He served in the US Army where he was introduced to the electrical trade. He took pride in his craft as a Master Electrician and was the owner of All Phase Electric for 20 years. Most recently he worked for Henry Electric, Inc where he enjoyed sharing his knowledge, along with some jokes, to his co-workers who he considered his friends.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer L. Elsasser and her husband, Craig of Cross Junction; his grandson who was his pride and joy, Jacob Elsasser; his sisters, Jane Shirley (Kelly) and Jean Jenkins (Frankie) both of Winchester; and his lady friend, Brenda Nichols of Winchester.
If you ever walked into Larry’s home, you would see him standing in the corner of his kitchen where you would be greeted with a smile, offered a cold one and always welcomed to spend as much time as you wanted talking about “this and that.” A celebration of life, in true Stotler style, will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. and will take place at his home on Redbud Road.
Gardening was a family tradition that Larry enjoyed sharing with his grandson, so in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to James Wood High School FFA, 161 Apple Pie Ridge Road, Winchester, VA 22603. Please make checks payable to James Wood High School with “FFA Donation” in the memo.
