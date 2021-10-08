Larry Dale Ludwick, 63 of Salem, WV, formally of Winchester VA passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at United Hospital Center.
Born June 24, 1958 in Midwest City, Oklahoma. He was the son of William Ludwick, Jr. and the late Shirley Kidwell Ludwick of Winchester, Virginia.
He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1976. He worked as a surveyor for 30+ years and enjoyed word working, coin collecting, & being outdoors.
In addition to his father, Larry is survived by, his wife Dayna Ludwick, four children, Heather (Cameron) Ayers, Stafford, VA. Andrew Robine (Misty, friend) Salem, WV, Shane(Shannon) Robine, Stephenson VA, Brian(Lisa) Robine, Bunker Hill, WV. Daughter in law, Danielle Robine, Pink Hill, NC. Seven grandchildren, Keaton Ayers, Walker, Savannah, Bella, Ryan, Macy, and Lily Robine. One bother, Terry (Gayle) Ludwick, Aurora, NC and one sister Julie Shingleton, Augusta, WV. Numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces, several cousins, aunts and uncle.
In addition to his mother, Larry was proceeded in death by a son Jefferey Robine.
Friends will be received at College Park Church of Christ, 106 Perdue Dr. Winchester VA, 22602 Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 1:00-2:00pm with a celebration of life at 2:00pm.
