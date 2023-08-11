Larry David Shores
Larry David Shores, 75, of Winchester, VA, died on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Larry was born on September 24, 1947, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Marion and Mildred Dunlap Shores. He retired after more than 30 years from the Unimin Corporation in Gore, VA and more recently worked for the Frederick County Public Works at a solid waste facility. Larry enjoyed family get togethers which included two of his favorite things, eating and talking. He was an avid NASCAR fan (Especially Dale Earnhart) and enjoyed watching old westerns.
Larry was married to Elizabeth D. “Dian” Weigle Shores on May 24, 1975, in Hagerstown, MD. Dian passed away on January 8, 2010.
Surviving is his daughter: Lynell Marple (Avery) of Front Royal, VA: two sisters: Joyce “Josie” Whitacre and Debbie Delawder both of Winchester, VA and his granddaughter: Trinity Marple.
Larry is preceded in death by a brother: William A. “Billy” Shores and two sisters: Judy Moreland and Charlotte Costello.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV from 12:30-2 PM followed by a funeral service at 2 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Todd Gess. Interment will follow in the Johnstown Cemetery near Hedgesville, WV.
