Larry Denny Costello
Larry Denny Costello, 78, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, Virginia. Although fully vaccinated and diligent in following the CDC guidelines, Denny contracted covid-19 after a visit to the hospital. Due to underlying conditions, he was unable to recover from the illness.
Mr. Costello was born October 28, 1943 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Francis Costello and Charlotte Arrissa Singhas Costello.
He was raised in Upperville, Virginia, Fauquier County. Following his marriage, he and and his spouse resided in Fairfax County, Virginia. Their next home was in Philomont, Virginia. Their children attended Loudoun County Public Schools. Their current home has been in Stephens City, Virginia for the past 18 years.
He met the his spouse, Natalie Jane Rector in the 8th grade at Marshall High School, whom he married on October 15, 1960 in Belvoir, Virginia.
He retired from the Washington Post where he worked as an area circulation manager for 35 years. In addition, he established two deli eateries. The first in Springfield Virginia and the second in Middleburg, Virginia.
Denny enjoyed attending the Redskins football games with friends and family. He and his family especially loved yearly vacations in Ocean City, Maryland. In addition, he and his family enjoyed traveling to many historic and vacation sites in the USA, especially, The Grand Canyon and Disney World.
Surviving with his wife are three children, Pamela Arrissa Costello Kephart of West Palm Beach, FL, Gregory Michael Costello of Philadelphia, PA, and Marc Aaron Costello of Middletown, VA; three grandchildren, Ashley Arrissa Kephart Hintzen and her spouse, Megan, Morgan Faith Kephart, and Jacob Aaron Kephart; also, a great-granddaughter, Maliyah Arrissa Lindsey. Also, his only sibling, a sister, Donna Kay Costello Lloyd and her husband, Larry of Upperville, Virginia. In addition, many relatives and friends who will miss his kindness and humor.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 P. M. Friday, February 4, 2022 in Ivy Hill Cemetery, Upperville, Virginia with Pastor Cindy Rainger officiating. Due to the rise in COVID, everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask.
Memorial contributions may be made to Upperville United Methodist Church, 1134 Delaplane Grade Rd., Upperville, VA 20184, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601, Stephens City Fire & Rescue, P O Box 253, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
