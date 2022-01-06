Larry E. Bittinger, 64, of Augusta, WV, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland.
Born on January 25, 1957, in Randolph, Alabama, he was the son of the late Ellsworth I. Bittinger and Sarah Wallace Bittinger.
He was a truck driver for Frederick Block. He loved running heavy equipment, playing his drums, riding horses and his most recent favorite thing, playing and spending time with his grandson. He absolutely loved and adored his family.
He is survived by two daughters, Renee Finzel (Patrick) of Augusta, WV, Angela Roseboro (William) of Romney, WV, two brothers, Dennis Bittinger, Roy Bittinger (Jeannie), both of Paw Paw, WV, two sisters, Brenda Kerns (Billy) of Paw Paw, WV, Sandy Bittinger of Westminster, MD, and grandchildren, Jaxson Finzel and Jaeden Edwards, and girlfriend Krista Guyer of Great Cacapon, WV.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Hope Christian Church, Augusta, WV, with Pastor David Bradfield officiating. Interment will be in Island Hill Cemetery, Paw Paw, WV.
The family will receive friends on Friday, 6-8pm, at the church and 10-11am on Saturday.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
